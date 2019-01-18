Children with special needs will receive boost

Have your say

CHILDREN with special educational needs will have more opportunity to go to schools closer to where they live, under new proposals outlined by West Sussex County Council.

Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, has agreed to instigate a programme aimed at increasing the number of Special Support Centres (SSCs) within mainstream schools.

It is thought the plans would help those who suffer with autism or social, emotional and mental health needs.

Mr Burrett said: ‘Expanding our provision in mainstream schools will allow more children to receive high quality education locally, reducing their travel and helping them build friendships.’