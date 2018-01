A MAN who took part in the GAFIRS new year’s day swim has raised more than £200 for the inshore rescue service.

Malcolm Dent from the Gosportarians raised a total of £220 which will be put towards the lifeboat crew’s purchase of a new handheld radio, which will be used by boat and shore crews.

Malcolm said: ‘It is these brave people who volunteer to keep our shores and the Solent safe, so I was pleased to be able to raise money for them.’