Have your say

A MUSIC festival will see a choir visit a new venue.

Portsmouth Festival Choir will visit Emsworth Baptist Church on Sunday as part of its role in Havant Music Festival.

The passion of Christ will take place at 7.30pm and the work will be conducted by the choir’s director, Thomas Neal.

The choir will be accompanied by the Consort of Twelve, an early music ensemble from Chichester. Tickets £16/£13 are available online from ticketsource.co.uk