Christmas charity fundraiser success

A THREE-WEEK-LONG charity drive has raised thousands of pounds for good causes.

The Gosportarians spent 21 days collecting money around the streets of Gosport, with Santa and his sleigh – which was constructed by engineers from HMS Sultan.

In total, the fundraising drive has raised £3,651, which will be donated to the food bank and local homeless charities, as well as other local causes.

Gosportarian Malcolm Dent said: ‘Thank you to the kind people of Gosport who have given so generously of your money to help those less fortunate, to the volunteers and to HMS Sultan.’