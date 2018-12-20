Christmas events in Portsmouth this weekend

Get in the festive spirit with these six great events taking place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

FESTIVAL: Sample a variety of craft beers, cask ales and ciders from local and national breweries, accompanied by music from local bands. Tickets £10. Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 12pm.

CONCERT: An evening of Christmas music including a performance by Hampshire-based classical singers, with some carols. Tickets £8, £6 concessions. All Saints Church, Winchester, Saturday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Go on a magical journey with entertaining characters, stunning sets and classic puppetry on the Gunwharf Express. Book now on 01482 320099. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, Saturday, times vary.

FOR KIDS: There will be a bouncy castle, disco, soft play area and even a visit from Father Christmas at this Children’s Christmas Party. For those aged 16 and below. Tickets £10. Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier, Sunday, 1-3pm.

STAGE: Lyngo Theatre present Hansel and Gretel. After these two young children are abandoned in the forest, they decide to create their own fate with… breadcrumbs. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Sunday, 11.30am/2.30pm.

CHRISTMAS: Enter this Christmas Eve wonderland with music, sweet treats, lucky dips, games and much more. Book in advance by calling (023) 9262 6500. Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth, Monday, 10am-4pm.