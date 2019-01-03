Christmas gift returns   

IT is thought the Christmas shopping binge resulted in an estimated 60 million unwanted presents at a staggering cost of £360 million.

Those wanting to return an unwanted gift may be surprised to know retailers don’t have to agree to returns unless they’re faulty.

But in an effort to keep people coming through the doors many high street retailers offer ‘goodwill’ returns policies. However, stores will have their own rules and returns timescales.

The rules are different for online purchases but regulations introduced in 2013 give you up to 14 days to return an item.