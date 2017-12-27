Christmas rubbish hike leads to bags of waste lining Hilsea streets

BAGS of rubbish have been left to pile up in the streets after the introduction of new collection rules.

Hilsea residents fear waste left over from post-Christmas refuse collections could attract rats if it is not taken away.

It comes after Portsmouth City Council introduced a six-month trial in the area in November, limiting the amount of non-recyclable waste people can get rid of.

Now, with a weekly disposal allowance of one full 140-litre wheelie bin, residents say the collection cap has led to any excess bags of Christmas rubbish being left behind.

Jane Essery lives in Hilsea Crescent, where waste piled up yesterday after being shunned by collectors.

The 50-year-old said: ‘To give credit where it’s due, they took two extra bags away from each house. But it’s Christmas – that isn’t enough.

‘Lots of people have family round, there will have been piles of food being dumped, and if it’s not taken away we could get rats soon.’

Sian Whelan, also of Hilsea Crescent, says a bigger allowance is the answer to keeping residents happy.

The 24-year-old said: ‘The scheme is ridiculous. We need a bigger bin to put our bags of rubbish in.

‘I have a baby so I’m constantly getting rid of nappies. Where am I supposed to put them all when the bin is full of bags?

‘If I leave them outside foxes will probably get to them, and nobody wants to leave bags of nappies hanging about in their house.

‘It was much better when we could get rid of however much we wanted.’

Despite the criticism, Hilsea councillor and leader of Portsmouth City Council, Donna Jones, says feedback to the scheme has been good.

She said: ‘Hundreds of residents asked for bins for their rubbish – we are delighted to have provided this and reception has been very positive.’

A council spokesperson added: ‘We appreciate more rubbish is generated over the festive period and instructed crews to collect up to two additional bags per household during the two weeks of Christmas and New Year.

‘Households producing more rubbish than this should either store it until their next weekly collection or take it to the Port Solent waste and recycling centre.’