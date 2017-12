Have your say

FESTIVE tunes will ring out at a charity fundraiser for two homeless groups.

Tickets are now on sale for the One Big Family Christmas Party event in Southsea.

Staged at Jags@119, in Elm Grove, more than 40 musicians have already pledged to perform, with cash going to One Big Family and Helping Hands Portsmouth.

Organised by promoter Nick Courtney, the day is on Sunday, December 17, at 2pm. Entry is £5 for adults. Children enter free. People are urged to bring prizes for a raffle.