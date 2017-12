Have your say

YULETIDE magic is in full flow as a church opens up its annual Christmas tree festival today.

More than 20 trees, rich with decoration and decked in tinsel, have gone on display at Fareham Methodist Church, in King’s Road.

Lynda Young putting up decorations Picture: Habibur Rahman (171646-665)

Now in its 17th year, the annual spectacular aims to raise cash for needy charities and community groups in the town.

Entrance to the event – which finishes with carol singing on Saturday at 3pm – is £2 for adults. Children can enter for free.