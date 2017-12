A CHURCH’S Christmas carol service is going to be beamed across the airwaves.

Express FM will record carols and readings at St George’s Church in Waterlooville on Sunday from 6pm.

Chris Gadd, from the church, said: ‘The Christmas carol service is as traditional as you could expect. We all bemoan the commercialisation of Christmas, so this carol service is the perfect opportunity for all those who live in or near Waterlooville to join us.

The broadcast is on Christmas Day between 1pm and 2pm.