Church holding family fun day in Portsmouth

Have your say

A FAMILY fun day is being held with a range of activities for people to enjoy.

Family Church, which has centres across the area, is holding the free event at Buckland Park, off Malins Road, Portsmouth.

The day will have an inflatable assault course, bouncy castles, gladiator jousting, human table football and face painting.

There will also be traditional funfair games, a photo booth, arts and crafts and cake decorating.

Family Church has also organised an indoor soft play area and a range of refreshments.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We would love the whole community to know there is a free day out available for them to attend with their families.’

The event is on June 30 between midday and 5pm.