Church lights up for tree festival

At St Cuthbert’s Church in Lichfield Road, Copnor, the annual Christmas Tree Festival made its return, featuring trees decorated by 25 groups from across the community, from the Third Portsmouth Brownies to Connexion and Westover Primary School.

Sally Hardwick, from Southsea, said: ‘I don’t normally come to this church – but it is lovely in here.

‘I think the tree from Westover Primary School is my favourite, because they have made all the decorations themselves.

Margaret Perryman, 81, said: ‘All of the Christmas trees are really nice – there are some really beautiful ones here, like the one from the Lunch Club.’