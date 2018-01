A COURSE that has been described as ‘reflective and conversational’ will be starting up at a church next week.

On Monday, January 22 at St Faith’s Church in Crasswell Street, Landport, a Pilgrim course will be commencing at 7.30pm for those who are looking to explore the Christian faith.

The course will delve into the ways in which Jesus interprets the commandments for his disciples in the Bible, and expands their meaning.

For more information people can call the church on (023) 9282 7322.