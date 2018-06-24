Church support

VOLUNTEERS of one of Portsmouth’s most historic buildings are calling on local businesses to help raise £15,000 to preserve it.

The Royal Garrison Church in Old Portsmouth – known as the church with no roof – needs a new screen after the deterioration of the current one. Supporters of the 800-year-old church, managed by English Heritage, hope to see work start soon to provide a new modern screen opening up the church to viewers standing at the gate.

Pat Huxtable, of Friends of the Garrison Church, said: ‘We hope people with connections to the church and interested in military and civilian organisations might contribute towards this vital work.’

Donate by writing a cheque to ‘The Friends of the Garrison Church’.