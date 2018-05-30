Church to host children’s science session this week

Have your say

A CHURCH in Gosport will be holding a science session for young people later this week.

On Friday, June 1 at 9.30am, the Parish of Christ’s Church in Stoke Road, Gosport, will be holding a ‘brush bots’ session.

The event will give young people the opportunity to put their science brains into action, as they create small electronic pet brush bots.

The event will be followed by a slime session in the church at 10.30am.

Booking and pre-payment are required for both of the sessions. To book a place for a child, call the church on 07709 919602.