Church toddler group in Portsmouth to celebrate royal wedding

A TODDLER group is inviting families to join them in celebrating the royal wedding.

Sparks, based at Eastney Evangelical Free Church in Portsmouth, spent their latest session making Union Jack flags and other decorations for the wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The red, white and blue bunting and paper chains will decorate the church on Saturday, May 19 for the party.

The wedding ceremony will be streamed live on a screen during the celebration and there will be a cream tea, face-painting, games and other activities for youngsters.

Pastor Chris Thomas, who joined the church on the corner of Eastney Road and Methuen Road three months ago, said he is looking forward to the party and meeting residents.

‘This event is for the community as well as the church family,’ he said.

‘We are hoping for a bright and sunny day. Come along and enjoy.’

The free party starts at 11am and will run until 1.30pm.

Other celebrations are also happening in Portsmouth to mark the occasion.

Street parties will be at King Albert Court, Fratton; Binsteed Road, Fratton; Carmathen Avenue, Drayton; Woodfield Avenue, Farlington and Bransbury Park.