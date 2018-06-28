Church will hold open tribute service for Gosport youngster Leo Burton

Have your say

MEMBERS of the community affected by the death of youngster Leo Burton are invited to attend an open day of tribute to his life.

The eight-year-old, from Gosport, tragically died at the weekend after he bumped his head while playing outside.

Leo Burton. Picture: Family handout

St John’s Church in Forton Road will open its doors from midday until 4pm on Saturday, June 30, to host the memorial.

Visitors will be able to write in the book of condolence, light a candle or join in sharing tea and conversation to celebrate Leo’s life.

Carrie Thompson, vicar of the church, described Leo as a ‘lovely little boy’ with the ‘most fantastic smile’.

She said: ‘Leo’s death is devastating and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

‘Leo was a happy, cheerful and friendly little boy – his smile was infectious.

‘He bought so much happiness to everybody he knew.’

And speaking ahead of the tribute afternoon on Saturday, Mother Carrie continued: ‘We are more than happy to do this.

‘The church and the school have a very close relationship so we have known Leo and his family for a number of years.

Scarlett Wotton (9) and Kaitlyn McBride (9), who were in Leo's year at school and regularly played together, with the tributes in the play park

‘This is a place for everyone – particularly when the community is going through a time of mourning.

‘We welcome members of the community to come and pay tribute to Leo and remember him.’