Cigarette butts, disposable barbecues, a one-way sign and ….. marijuana!?! Portsmouth beach clean unearths unusual items​​​​​​​

A CLEAN-UP in Eastney has left the beach looking better – and volunteers discovered some unexpected litter.

Southsea Beachwatch collected 63kg of rubbish, with about 150 volunteers filling about 100 bags.

Volunteers at the Eastney beach clean

Staff from the Co-op joined and gave out free drinks and lollies to keep the workers cool.

A spokeswoman said: ‘The most common find was plastic wrappers but other things included a necklace, a pair of glasses, a trainer, some marijuana, a few disposable barbecues, plastic straws and cutlery and lots of cigarette butts.

‘One family also found two jellyfish.’

A one-way road sign was also recovered.

The next clean is on August 4. The meeting point is Rocksby's Cafe from 10am, and 10 to 20 Uber drivers will be joining in.