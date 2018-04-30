Citizens Advice looking for a new head trustee

A CITIZENS Advice Bureau is on the hunt for a new trustee to head up its management board.

With the current boss calling time on the role and retiring in autumn, Gosport Citizens Advice is looking for someone with appropriate skills and experience to take up the mantle.

Chief officer Valerie Kelly says that the role is a key post for the charity.

She said: ‘The charity has recently carried out a review of how it can best meet the needs of the town’s residents and has commenced implementing the changes required to ensure its future success at a time when demand for the service is growing fast.

‘The person we are looking to appoint to this challenging role will be required to lead a committed team of volunteer trustees responsible for developing and implementing the strategic policy objectives of the Gosport and national advice service.’

Anyone interested in the role are asked to contact secretary Ame Rutter by calling (023) 9260 4605.