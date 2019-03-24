City businessman named in UK top 100 list

AN ENTREPRENEUR who grew up in Portsmouth has been named in a national list of the top 100 businessmen.

Andy Scott, age 40, has a number of businesses, including investment company REL Capital, which have helped turn him into a multi-millionaire.

Since completing his 10th takeover in two years back in December 2018, Mr Scott has been named in the Sunday Times 2019 Maserati 100 Top UK entrepreneurs.

Andy specialises in buying distressed, turnaround and high-growth businesses in the leisure, recruitment and transport sectors, and leads four management teams out of his 50-strong London head office.

In December last year, Mr Scott took over national haulage firm Bison Transport Group.

He said: ‘‘This is a really exciting project. The business has only been going for four years and is already turning over £12m and has a fleet of 50 trucks.

‘Our aim is to double turnover to £25m and build up the fleet to 100 trucks over the next couple of years, with regional bases in Peterborough and Tilbury Docks.’