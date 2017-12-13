City captured in a perfect light in new calendar

Have your say

The Strong Island Portsmouth Calendar returns for 2018 and again features a selection of photographs submitted throughout 2017 from south coast photographers.

Each year the calendar sells out quickly so be sure to snap one up.

Rebeka Ashton's fantastic offering for the Strong Island calendar

Stuart Barker, from Strong Island arts collective, said: ‘This year we have another strong selection of photos from names that will be

familiar to Strong Island followers, such as David Tuckwell, Johnny Black, Andrew Malbon, Billie Cawte, Rebeka Ashton and Howard Hurd.

‘There are also first-time inclusions from Christine Matchett, Tom Goss, Tony Wallace, Josh Holgate and Christopher Gambs.

‘Of course, a Strong Island calendar wouldn’t be complete without Jon Neil, the only photographer to have been featured in every edition so far!’

A magical photo by Tom Goss

A proportion of the profits from sales goes to the Portsmouth services provided by Alzheimer’s Society.

The calendar is available for £12 online or in store. UK and international postage options are available. Visit the store at 87 Marmion Road, Southsea or go to strongislandclothingco.com.