 City charities benefit from supermarket donations

A SUPERMARKET giant which has a branch in Portsmouth has donated more than 82,000 meals to charities in the south east of England.

Aldi, which has a store in Gamble Road, presented the haul to 52 good causes across the region – including a number in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

All food donated was fresh and had been unsold when stores prepared to close on Christmas Eve.

The donation formed part of a national effort from the chain, as it handed over an estimated 798,744 items to more than 500 good causes across the UK.

Aldi has pledged to reduce its operational food waste by 50 per cent by 2030, as part of the Friends of Champions 12.3 network.