A CINEMA will be screening a film featuring actors with disabilities in leading roles as part of World Down Syndrome Day.

Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association has organised the showing of Sanctuary at Vue Cinema in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

The comedy drama love story is about two people, one with Down Syndrome and the other with epilepsy, who fall in love.

The film will be screened at Vue on March 21 at 7pm. Tickets are £10.49 and can be purchased at ourscreen.com/screening/45688.