City council bosses will sleep rough for a night to raise charity cash

LEADERS of the city council have signed up to join business bosses when they spend a night outside for charity.

Portsmouth City Council CEO David Williams and Conservative leader Donna Jones have today pledged their support to the Pompey CEO Sleepout.

The pair will collect sponsorship as they prepare to sleep rough at Fratton Park on the night of April 16, 2018, in a bid to raise cash for city causes fighting homelessness.

Announcing his participation in the campaign today, CEO of Portsmouth City Council (PCC), David Williams, said: ‘The council works hard to help rough sleepers and homeless people and to avoid people becoming homeless in the first place.

‘But of course there’s always something we can do as individuals to get involved and help the situation.

‘This is a great way of highlighting the issue and raising funds for some very worthwhile organisations and I’m very happy to take part.’

Business leaders across The News area are invited to bed down at Fratton Park and fundraise for the event, which will see donations split between three worthy causes.

Set to benefit are Hampshire-based homelessness charity the Society of St James, Pompey in the Community and national initiative the CEO Sleepout – which oversees sleepout events across the country.

As Portsmouth hosts its own, it will aim to smash Newcastle’s CEO Sleepout fundraising record of £92,000.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Donna Jones says money raised will help fight the city’s ongoing battle against rough sleeping.

She said: ‘There is a huge amount of support in the city for homeless people.

‘The council funds 45 beds in a winter shelter run by the Society of St James and the Salvation Army and an all-year-round hostel for the homeless with 104 beds available. I am pleased to take part in something that raises the awareness of complex issues surrounding homelessness.’

If you lead a business and would like to join the Pompey CEO Sleepout, visit ceosleepoutuk.com/get-involved.