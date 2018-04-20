City Labour MP meets with Portsmouth Jewish community to ‘tackle anti-semitism’

THE CITY’s Labour MP met with members of the Jewish community yesterday in the light of fresh claims of anti-semitism inside his party.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan visited worshippers at the Portsmouth and Southsea Synagogue to discuss ‘tackling anti-semitism in the Labour Party and wider society’.

Mr Morgan shared details of his visit to the Elm Grove site on Twitter, where he said he also took time to discuss ‘support for enhancing community facilities and a range of international matters’.

News of Mr Morgan’s reaching out to the local Jewish community comes after a string of alleged anti-semitic remarks, stemming from members of the city’s Labour party and Momentum group.