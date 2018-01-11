City scientists release years worth of data in bid to map out the universe

CITY scientists are on a mission to map out the universe.

University of Portsmouth astronomers have released their first major data haul as part of the Dark Energy Survey (DES).

The information – collected over three years – provides an insight into more than 400 million objects, including galaxies billions of light years away.

It is now live online as a so-called ‘digital sky’ and will be used to help scientists learn more about dark energy – the force many believe causes the universe to grow.

Professor Bob Nichol, from the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, said: ‘This is a proud day for all of us in DES.

‘After a decade of hard work we have produced one of the deepest, largest, and most detailed maps of our Cosmos.

‘It is a pleasure to share this with fellow astronomers and the public so they can participate in the joys of discovery like us.’

To view the DES data, visit: des.ncsa.illinois.edu/releases/dr1.