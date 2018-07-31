Clanfield Co-op reopens after theft

THE Co-op has praised staff and police for helping it to reopen its Clanfield store so quickly after a wall was demolished by thieves when they ploughed into it before making off with the ATM machine.

The incident shocked the community after thieves stole a forklift before using it to ram the store. The crime gang then blew-up the truck and made off in a getaway vehicle – believed to be a white car.

Despite the carnage, Co-op has said it is business as usual after it opened on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are pleased our Clanfield store has reopened thanks to the hard work of Hampshire police and our colleagues. Their efforts have meant the incident has not significantly impacted the local community who we thank for their help and understanding.

‘We are currently talking to a number of our external partners in order to permanently repair the store including our cash machine provider.’

Customers can use the Post Office to withdraw money or can get £50 cashback on purchases.