Clanfield community centre forced to close early because of a fire

A COMMUNITY centre closed early today after a fire.

Crews from Havant, Portchester and Cosham went to Clanfield Sports And Community Centre in Endal Way after receiving a report of a blaze in a toilet block at 2.58pm.

The alert was triggered by a fire in a light fitting, which was put out using an extinguisher before crews arrived.

However, the centre is due to open late tomorrow while repairs are made.

The centre said on Facebook at 3.07pm: ‘The centre has had to close unexpectedly to carry out a repair to rectify a fault.

‘It is anticipated that the centre will reopen by 2:00pm on Thursday, July 4, 2019.’ ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​