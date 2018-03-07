Clanfield Oscar winner says she is ‘living the dream’

WINNING an Oscar ‘still hasn’t sunk in yet’ a filmmaker from Clanfield has said.

Rebecca Harris attended the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend after the film she worked on, The Silent Child, was nominated for an Academy Award.

The film, which follows the struggle of a profoundly deaf four-year-old girl named Libby attempting to learn sign language, won the Oscar in the Live Action Film Short category.

Sitting among Hollywood heavyweights like Gary Oldman, Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, 25-year-old Rebecca said she was stunned by the win.

Speaking from LA, she said: ‘It’s bonkers and still hasn’t sunk in for me.

‘Hearing The Silent Child read out while they named the nominations was surreal enough. I froze when they announced we’d won.’

Rebecca produced the film alongside former Hollyoaks stars, Rachel Shenton – who wrote the short film – and director Chris Overton.

The award was collected by Rachel and Chris. Speaking of the moment, Rebecca added: ‘It was an indescribable feeling. Seeing Rachel and Chris speak about the message of the film on the biggest stage in the world was very emotional and we’re all living a dream right now.

‘We can’t wait to bring the Oscar home to our family and friends in the UK and to continue our work.

‘Like all of our team I’ve received so many beautiful and supportive messages, it’s been overwhelming.

‘After the ceremony I looked at my phone and I couldn’t believe the number of messages there were, I’d never seen anything like it – then I realised they were mostly from my family WhatsApp group.

‘They are over-the-moon for us. I can’t wait to hug my mum and dad.’

Rebecca learned her trade at the University of West London, where she graduated from in 2013 with a BA in film production.

Paul Lohneis, head of the university’s school of film, media and design, was full of praise for her, adding her achievements were inspiring future students.

He said: ‘This is great news and we’re absolutely delighted for Rebecca that her film has won this global award. The film she produced is a very worthwhile project which has now been recognised in the best possible way.’