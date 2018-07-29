Clanfield wants bowls green opening

RESIDENTS are frustrated a new bowls green – built as part of a housing development in Clanfield – still cannot be used.

The bowls green, in Green Lane, saw more than 150 people signing up to be a member.

But despite the Wilson Homes development having been ready for the last year they are still unable to play on it due to a hold up.

The green was put up as part of plans agreed by the developer, which also included a pavilion and social club.

Unhappy resident Norman Bell said: ‘Everyone has been really looking forward to having the bowls green up and ready.

‘But sadly we are not able to play on it despite it having been ready for a year or more.

‘A lot of people have signed up to join the club.

‘It just seems a shame it can’t be played on.

‘Hopefully the issues can be resolved quickly as bowls would provide great exercise and a social outlet for people in the area.’