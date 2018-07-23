Classic car show praised for bringing shoppers to Waterlooville precinct

THE return of a classic car show has been hailed a success.

Waterlooville Precinct hosted a range of classic and modern vehicles on Saturday as part of efforts to bring more people to the shopping area.

Councillor Mike Sceal along with the rest of the Waterlooville Events Team organised the day which was raising money for future events in the town.

Solent Renegades provided more than 20 cars and shoppers enjoyed taking pictures of them as well as speaking to the owners to learn more their upkeep.

Dan Potter and Malc Nichols, from the American and classic car club, praised the event.

Malc said: ‘This has been a really good start to an event which we would like to see grow.

‘It was always a popular event so I am pleased it has been brought back.’

Jim Stokes Workshops, in Waterlooville, sponsored a trophy which was given to the best in show vehicle, judged by the mayor of Havant Councillor Peter Wade.

Couple Richard and Michelle Brooke, from Purbrook, went along to see the show.

Richard, 72, said: ‘I was really pleased when I heard this event had been organised.

‘I really enjoy my classic cars and it is a good boost for the precinct.’

Michelle, 69, added: ‘Waterlooville needs more of these events to draw people in.

‘Classic cars are always popular with people of all ages and we love them.’

Cllr Sceal, who represents Waterlooville on Havant Borough Council, said they will build on this year’s success to make the car show an annual event.

‘We are really pleased with how it went,’ he said.

‘This is all about promoting the town centre and helping it survive.

‘It has been great to see the precinct busy and people coming to see the classic cars and enjoying the live music and dancers.

‘Everyone has been working together to bring this event back to Waterlooville, it has been a real team effort.’

Money raised from the weekend event will be put towards the Waterlooville Summer Fair on August 18 and the Christmas grotto and Christmas lights.

Cllr Sceal added: ‘People gave their time for free to put the car show on and I don’t think people realise how much effort goes into something like this.’