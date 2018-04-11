Clean air tips appear on road lampposts

BANNERS designed by schoolchildren have appeared by the roadside, providing clean air advice to motorists.

In a competition run by Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth, Hampshire County Council and Fareham and Gosport Environmental Health Partnership, upper primary age children were challenged to create a picture promoting clean air messages.

The three winners of the competition were Callum Manson, Thomas Houghton, and Skye Maccoll.

The youngsters have already received certificates for their work at a presentation at Rowner Junior School in Gosport.

Nine banners with the winning pictures are now displayed on the A32, south of the Quay Street Roundabout, Fareham.

The banners – which feature messages such as ‘Engines off... so we don’t cough’ and ‘Travel green, keep air clean’ will be on display for a year.

Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth campaigner, Jean Everett, said: ‘When organising his art competition we wanted to give children a voice about the need for clean air, since they are particularly vulnerable to the health impacts of pollution.

‘We were delighted and impressed with the children’s responses and their enthusiasm and especially with their understanding of the problem and their knowledgeable and creative ways of showing their solutions.’

Cllr Trevor Cartwright, executive member for health and public protection at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘I was thrilled to see so many children get involved and create such wonderful posters.

‘This competition has been a great opportunity to get children involved and thinking about the impact our actions have on the environment.’

Cllr Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘Congratulations to Callum, Thomas and Skye, and to all the children who took part in the competition to show people how everyone can play their part in improving air quality.

‘I think they’ve done a great job with their designs to show how small actions such as turning off our engines, or walking when we can instead of driving, can make a big difference.’