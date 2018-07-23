Clean plastic from Southsea seafront while running 

A BEACH clean with a twist will be taking place next month.

The beach clean, which will take place along Portsmouth’s seaside, will see people put on their trainers for a combined beach clean and run on Thursday, August 16.

The Wiggle X Adidas Parley team will be running to spread awareness of the impact plastic is having on our oceans.

This is part of Adidas Parley’s Run For The Ocean’s campaign, which aim’s to protect the oceans through collaboration projects such as this.

Runners will be collecting plastic waste from the shoreline from 4-5.30pm, with more information to be released nearer to the event.