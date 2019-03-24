Climate activist to stage public talk

ENVIRONMENTALISTS will host a talk from a campaigner who attended the latest UN summit on climate change.

The visit from Maureen Thompson, of the Catholic Agency For Overseas Development, has been teed up by Havant Friends of the Earth and will take place at the Wheelwright’s Arms pub on Wednesday at 7pm.

Maureen will feed back her impressions from the UN summit in Poland, in December, where it was warned fossil fuel use must be slashed by half in the next 12 years to hit vital eco targets.

Her talk on Wednesday is open to members of the public.