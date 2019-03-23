Have your say

Ben Close admitted Pompey were given a scare by Shrewsbury.

But the midfielder hailed the Blues’ defensive solidity following their victory at New Meadow.

Ben Close in action at Shrewsbury. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s troops moved up to third in League One with a 2-0 success against the Shrews.

Close and Brett Pitman were on target for the visitors either side of half-time.

However, relegation-threatened Shrewsbury dominated the opening half-hour and should have really made their pressure count.

Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray making a superb save to deny Shaun Whalley, while Lee Brown made an excellent block to thwart Scott Golbourne’s effort.

Close saluted how the Blues remained resolute when under pressure – and how his side punished the Shrews at the other end.

He said: ‘We expected Shrewsbury to be good.

‘They’re fighting for their lives, were on the front foot and gave us a bit of a shock and a bit of a scare.

‘But luckily we rode through it.

‘We defended well, came out the other side and then hurt them at the other end.

‘For us to come out with a win is pretty pleasing.’