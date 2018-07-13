Co-op staff manage to raise £20,000 for hospice charity

COLLEAGUES at a supermarket’s head office in Portsmouth have raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

In January, colleagues at the Southern Co-op’s head office set a challenge to raise £10,000 by January 2019, but just six months into their fundraising efforts they have already doubled their target and reached £20,000.

The money will be donated to the hospices Naomi House and Jacksplace, which provide hospice care to more than 325 children and their families across Hampshire, Wiltshire, West Sussex, Surrey, Berkshire and the Isle of Wight.

To raise money, activities such as running the London Marathon, abseiling the Spinnaker Tower, spooky bake sales, a football tournament and taking part in the Jurassic Coastal Walk have been taking place.

Southern Co-op’s community investment manager Jessica Hughes said: ‘The passion that Southern Co-op have for the charity has shown in their amazing fundraising efforts.

‘All of the team at our head office were given the chance to vote for our charity partner for the year and Naomi House came out on top.

‘We couldn’t have dreamt of achieving the target so soon, let alone £20,000 in just six months.’

Jill McDonagh, corporate founder of Naomi House and Jacksplace visited the team to thank them.

She said: ‘The way in which the team at Southern Co-op have set about their fundraising with such boundless passion and energy is absolutely brilliant.

‘Right across the organisation, they seem to be getting involved and doing something amazing to support the region’s life limited and life threatened children and young adults. We can’t thank them enough.’

Southern Co-op staff will continue to raise funding for Naomi House and Jacksplace until January 2019.