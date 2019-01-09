Coach travellers face disrupted journeys after crash on A27 near Cosham 

PEOPLE travelling by coach this evening are facing long delays after a crash on the A27 near Cosham.

Two lanes have been closed on the A27 westbound between the A2030 and M27/M275 following the collision at around 5.30pm this evening, which has left people facing delays of around an hour.

Police and ambulance are on scene, it has been reported.

People travelling on Stage Coach South have been warned by the operator of delays.

Those waiting for the coastliner700 from The Hard to Bognor, are currently stuck on the A27 between Bedhampton and Hilsea. An extra driver and bus have been deployed to assist.

Buses from Havant will not be able to pick up from McDonald’s in Havant and Solent Road. People have been told to go to Havant Bus Station.

Those travelling between Havant and Hilsea will be diverting via Bedhampton, Farlington and Cosham until further notice.