FAMILIES can celebrate the coast in fun events this half-term.

Bird Aware Solent rangers is holding Love your Coast-themed days following the success of events during summer.

Titchfield Haven Nature Reserve is one of three locations holding the events.

Karima Englefield, lead ranger, said: ‘Events such as these are a really good way for us to engage with people and the children love them.’

For more details visit birdaware.org.