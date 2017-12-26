Coastguard assisting Russian vessel anchored in Solent

THE Coastguard is assisting a Russian vessel that has anchored in the Solent, just outside Portsmouth Harbour.

The Russian-flagged vessel has a significant list, meaning it is leaning to one side, but has power and is currently stable.

It has anchored in the Solent and a pilot boat is assessing its stability and cargo.

The 13 crew onboard are reported to be safe and well.

The Coastguard is issuing navigational safety broadcasts every 30 minutes to warn shipping in the area and a tug and an all-weather lifeboat are standing by on scene.

Discussions are underway with the owners of the vessel and its agents, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency has said, as the weather forecast is poor with severe gales and rough seas expected later today.