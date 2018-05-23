Coastguard releases new film to send ‘999 emergency’ message

Have your say

NEW research shows 50 per cent of people still don’t know to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in a coastal emergency.

This is despite the service being launched half a century ago.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency, which commissioned the research, has released a new video in tribute to its old public information film, which first broadcast the 999 Coastguard message in 1968.

It starred two hapless cartoon characters, Joe and Petunia, who, after watching a dinghy sailor in difficulty, made the decision to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Joe and Petunia are back, but this time in a dynamic present-day setting.

The new film showcases a modern version of the original 60s storyline and both characters have cameo roles.

This year the MCA is celebrating 50 years of being part of the 999 network and the message is still the same.

Anyone who sees someone else in trouble at sea or around the coast, should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

The one-and-a-half minute film was popular throughout the 1960s and 1970s, with many people quoting Joe.

The 2018 version of the video still stars Joe in his cartoon self, and Petunia.

The dinghy sailor also has a starring role in the advert.