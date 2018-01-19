Search

Coastguard rescue woman stuck in mud after kayakers heard her crying

Portsmouth university professor honoured for work on stars and galaxies

The winning team - from left: Oscar, Benjamin, Rain and Alex

Towering ideas as Southsea school pupils take on challenge

0
Have your say

TWO kayakers attempted to save a woman and a deer that were stuck in mud.

Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were called around 8pm on Thursday after the two men heard the woman crying for help.

She had been walking her dog next to the River Hamble when it frightened a deer that ran towards the river and got stuck in the mud.

The two men called the coastguard after spotting the woman also stuck in mud and she was rescued by attending crews.

The RSPCA was also called after a kayaker rescued the deer by putting it in their boat. Unfortunately it later died.