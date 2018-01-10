Coastguard teams called to man stuck in Gosport creek

Have your say

COASTGUARD teams were called out to man stuck in the mud.

Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team were sent to assist a man stuck in mud at Gosport creek today.

They were called at 9.40am along with officers from Hampshire police.

A statement on the Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook page said: ‘As assets arrived on scene the casualty was able to self extricate themselves and was recovered to firmer ground.

‘With the casualty safely ashore all assets were released from the tasking.’