Cocktails and quiz questions at pub-inspired fundraiser

THE GROUNDLINGS Theatre is launching a special ‘Pub Quiz Night’ event in a bid to raise much-needed funds for its community.

The team at Groundlings are inviting city punters to try and beat their quizmaster.

A special guest is soon to be announced and interested parties are being asked to register their teams early.

Prizes will be offered up for the overall winning team, the best team name and the worst answer offered up on the night.

Guests can even invent their own cocktail which could be sold at the pub-themed event.

If you have an idea for a special Groundlings cocktail, email it to info@groundlings.co.uk and the best drink will be selected by the event organisers and made available to quizzers.

The winning entrant will receive their first cocktail for free.

The venue, situated in Kent Street in Portsmouth, is hoping that the pub-inspired evening will help to support the work of the Theatre, pictured right, going forward.

The site’s council ward is one of the top 10 per cent most deprived in the country.

Its drama school is one of the cheapest, though, and the team promote it as ‘the best value in the area’, providing opportunities for all ages.

Groundlings volunteers work to highlight local talent, with 70 per cent of its yearly programme being a mixture of both professional and large amateur shows.

It also provides almost 100

work placements a year for both UK and EU students, helping to upskill participants, offer valuable work experience or assist those who might be returning to paid employment.

The Pub Quiz Night takes place on Friday, June 8, and starts at 7pm. Tickets will cost £2 per person.