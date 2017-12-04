Cold snap could bring snow as icy temperatures return

TEMPERATURES are due to drop below 5C at the end of this week in Portsmouth after mild weather.

After several days of icy weather across England, the start of this week will be slightly warmer before the cold snap returns.

Forecasters are predicting the mercury will plunge again later this week, with the chance of wintry showers for many places.

Met Office meteorologist Charles Powell warned temperatures could drop even lower than last week as northerly gales blast the UK.

He said: ‘It’s quite quiet as we start the week, but on Tuesday we will see a small change that will paint a picture.

‘On Wednesday there will be gales across the UK with a band of rain working its way across the west.

‘By Thursday morning the rain starts to clear and opens the door for some really cold weather, especially across the northern half of the UK.

‘Temperatures will struggle to get much above 5C or 6C.’

By Friday, the cold is expected to be felt across most of Britain, with hail, sleet and snow all forecast.

The showers will spread across most parts of the country, with snow possible in many places even at sea level.