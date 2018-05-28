College and film group to air showing of Italian Job in Portsmouth

Have your say

A COLLEGE has partnered with a film group to celebrate two Hollywood actors.

Michael Caine and Quincy Jones are both 85 this year and, to mark the occasion, students from Havant and South Downs College have collaborated with Portsmouth Film Society to screen the The Italian Job.

As part of the showing at Southsea Bandstand there will be live music from acoustic performances to 1960s tunes.

During the build up to the film, students from Havant and South Downs College will have their own film-making skills recognised in an award ceremony.

The showing of The Italian Job is at the bandstand on Saturday, June 9, from 7pm

Tickets can be purchased from Portsmouth Film Society by visiting portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk