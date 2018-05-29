College to sponsor Victorious Festival and have dedicated stage

Have your say

UP-AND-COMING artists will be given the chance to perform on a festival stage sponsored by Havant and South Downs College.

The college has announced it is a sponsor of Victorious Festival, taking place in Southsea this summer.

The college will be showcasing new artists including AMP students, staff and alumni to perform throughout the weekend on their own dedicated stage.

Paul Carter, director of curriculum, said: ‘It is really exciting to be partnering with Victorious once again. This gives our students an unprecedented opportunity to access a live event and experience performing.

‘We will have staff and students from music, the performing arts, media and art participating at the event.’

Victorious is on August bank holiday weekend. For tickets visit victoriousfestival.co.uk.