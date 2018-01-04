Comedian to perform at Spinnaker Tower

Have your say

COUPLES wanting to plan a Valentine’s Day with a few laughs can snap up tickets to a comedy night.

The Spinnaker Tower will be hosting a two-night event next month headlined by television comedian Seann Walsh.

The funnyman is a regular on shows like ITV2’s Celebrity Juice, BBC Two’s Mock the Week and Channel Four’s 8 out of 10 Cats.

He will be at the Portsmouth attraction on February 15 and 16 for the show for couples or family and friends wanting to have a laugh.

Guests have the options to enjoy either just the comedy show or a meal beforehand with a glass of Prosecco on arrival.

Seann will be supported by two rising stars Kelly Convey and Elliot Steel.

The Spinnaker Tower will have the bar open from 7pm with the show starting at 8pm.

For just the comedy show, tickets are £15 while the show plus the meal is £32.50.

The meal includes a baked Camembert platter served with a selection of artisan breads (rosemary and sea salt focaccia, wholegrain seeded loaf and walnut and raisin loaf), mixed olives and cream cheese stuffed cherry chilli peppers.

A selection of chocolate petit fours and a rose for couples is also included.

The show is for over 18s only and tickets can be purchased at spinnakertower.co.uk/events.

People are advised to ensure they select the correct comedy night when buying tickets as the Spinnaker Tower is also hosting a comedy event with Stephen Bailey and two support acts on February 14.

The Spinnaker Tower is not the only venue Seann Walsh will be visiting in Portsmouth over the coming months.

He is also performing as part of the Big Mouth Comedy Festival in the city.

Held at the Portsmouth Guildhall in March, Seann will be joined by fellow comedians Russell Kane, Andy Parsons, Paul Zerdin and Jan Ravens.

For a full line-up of comedians performing at the two-day event on March 10 and March 11 or to book tickets visit bigmouthcomedyfestival.co.uk.