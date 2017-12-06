COMFORT AND JOY: Campaign to raise cash for city causes surpasses £5,000 in donations

YOUR generosity has helped raise thousands of pounds for those on the margins of society.

Run in partnership with churches, and good causes across the city, The News is proud to announce its Comfort and Joy Christmas campaign has collected more than £5,000 in donations so far.

Launched on November 20, the drive will see the sum distributed among 11 worthy city services at a carol service at St Mary’s Church, in Fratton, on December 15.

Vicar of the church, The Rev Canon Bob White, praised the efforts of those who have donated so far.

He said: ‘At the past two carol services at the church, the retiring collection has been the most generous we have seen.

‘I feel very proud to be part of the group responsible for this simple idea and to be part of a community which shows such support and recognition.’

While donations to Comfort and Joy can be made via post, pledgers can also deposit their gift cards at Tesco Extra in Fratton.

Generous shoppers can leave their donation in a specially-made postbox at the customer service counter.

Since Tesco declared its support for the campaign last month, its customers have shown a heartening response – says the store’s community champion Gemma Morrison.

She said: ‘It has been amazing. Our customers are always generous and I am constantly shocked by the support they give us.

‘We’ve had people walk by the postbox, make a donation and say what a lovely idea the campaign is. And while it has been good so far, I am confident we can raise even more for those in need.’

The causes which will receive a portion of the money donated to the campaign include those fighting homelessness, substance misuse and domestic abuse in The News area.

And while fundraising is going well, the city must not get complacent in its efforts.

Canon Bob said: ‘As you go through the next day, notice how many times you have the precious gift to choose what you wear, eat and where you go. Consider how you can share that previous gift with others.’

To learn more about the organisations set to benefit from our campaign, search for ‘Comfort and Joy’ on our website, at www.portsmouth.co.uk.