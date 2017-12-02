COMFORT AND JOY: ‘These vouchers bring people together’

A SERVICE for people battling homelessness and substance misuse is set to benefit from The News Comfort and Joy Christmas Campaign.

Established in the city in 2012, the Society of St James (SSJ) is one of the area’s largest support networks for those on the margins of the community – working with about 1,000 people at any given time.

Society of St James client Craig Accison gets cooking

The cause provides refuge for people as young as 16 facing homelessness and support for those struggling with addiction, who want to make a positive change in their lives.

Sian Talbot, a senior recovery worker at the cause’s refuge for people on Foster Road, Landport, says your generosity in donating a £5 voucher could impact a service user’s Christmas massively.

The 34-year-old said: ‘While it may seem small, a £5 gift card can feel like everything to someone who has nothing. In the past, clients of ours have put their vouchers together to be able to put on one special Christmas party – and that is really nice to see.

‘Even though we house lots of people in shared accommodation in the city, many of them go about their business as individuals. But what we see with these vouchers is the way they can bring them together into one room, so they can enjoy each other’s company and the goodies the donations go towards.’

The SSJ also runs a day rehab centre where individuals and families can beat addiction and earn qualifications.

To learn more about the Society of St James, visit www.ssj.org.uk.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

TO get involved with this year’s Comfort and Joy Christmas Campaign follow these steps:

1) Buy a Christmas card and write a message (please do not include your name and address)

2) Purchase a supermarket gift card of £5

3) Put the gift card into the Christmas card envelope but do not seal the envelope

4) Place in a larger envelope (seal this one) and send to Deanery Office, St Faith’s Church, Crasswell Street, Portsmouth PO1 1HT