COMMENT: Don’t forget to use your vote to make a difference  

This coming Thursday is another crunch day in the world of politics and is of course your chance to shape local democracy.

It’s so easy for anyone to become complacent about voting, especially taking into consideration the almost three-year long Brexit shambles.

However, we in the UK should be justly proud of our democratic system and be pleased to exercise our right to at least try and shape our destiny through our chosen candidate.

Naturally, there are plenty of doubters who won’t be bothering to mark their cross on a ballot paper for numerous reasons, but for the majority, May 2 is almost a day of reckoning.

Of course it’s not in the same ‘excitement league’ as a general election but local elections are just as important – especially those for a unitary authority such as Portsmouth which has the green light to ‘control things’ for it’s citizens without the need for the often-fetid breath of faceless government officials breathing down its neck.

So, who are you voting for? Have you made your mind up yet? Do you know what outcome you want?

Tough questions indeed and usually hard to answer.

The past few weeks have seen many political views come under the media spotlight such as the climate change protests in London plus of course inter-party splits between national politicians but that should not put you off voting for the local candidate of your choice.

It cannot be easy to make the decision to stand for office if you look back at the pasting councillors get if things turn awry when you are in office, so at least it’s good to give those people willing to take up the cause on our behalf a fighting c hance – you can always vote them out next time around if they do not measure up to your expe ctations.

Don’t miss your chance to have your say via the ballot paper.